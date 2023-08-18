Maui emergency management chief resigns as crews find remains "anywhere where there's a bed" Maui's top emergency official, Herman Andaya, has resigned after defending his decision to not sound warning sirens as wildfires quickly spread on the island. At least 111 people are now confirmed dead, with hundreds more still missing. A leader of one of the search and rescue task forces said crews are finding human remains "anywhere where there's a bed." CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti is on Maui with more details.