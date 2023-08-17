Maui emergency chief who defended decision not to activate warning sirens resigns As the grueling search for hundreds of missing people continues in Lahaina, questions continue to arise over the local government response to the Maui wildfires. On Thursday, Herman Andaya, administrator for the Maui Emergency Management Agency, resigned his post just one day after he defended his controversial decision not to activate the island's warning sirens when the fires broke out. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.