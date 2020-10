Maren Morris calls for reform in new protest song inspired by BLM movement, her newborn son In her new single, "Better Than We Found It," country music superstar Maren Morris speaks out about the state of the country. The music video for the protest song features a Mexican-born DREAMer at risk of being deported, the family of a Black man who was killed by police in 2018 and young organizers of a Black Lives Matter protest in Nashville. Anthony Mason reports.