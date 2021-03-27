Live

Watch CBSN Live

Man saysDelta Air Lines lost his dog

A Florida man claims Delta Air Lines lost his dog on a flight from Los Angeles to Tampa. He put his dog Ty in a crate and hasn't seen him since. According to Delta, Ty escaped. Courtney Robinson has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.