Watch CBS News

Man convicted of murder in slaying of Laken Riley

A judge Wednesday found a Venezuelan migrant guilty on all counts in the murder earlier this year of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Manuel Bojorquez has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.