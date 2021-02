Major surgery performed on Tiger Woods' legs, long recovery ahead, golf future in doubt Tiger Woods is still recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after undergoing major surgery to his legs after a terrifying car accident. There are now growing calls for a safety review of the stretch of roadway where Woods crashed his car. Since last January, there have been more than a dozen accidents there. One woman tells CBS News she got into a crash on that same curvy road in 2007. Carter Evans reports.