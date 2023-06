Loveloud music festival is getting bigger and louder as it expands to Texas and Washington D.C. Loveloud is a family-friendly music festival created by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his friend, Neon Trees lead singer Tyler Glenn, to celebrate LQBTQ+ youth. The concert, first launched in 2017 in Salt Lake City, is a way to spark conversation and compassion, and prevent suicides in mormon communities where the church opposes gay marriage and sexual relations.