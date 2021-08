Louisiana starts cleaning up after Ida destroyed homes, cut off power to over 1 million Power crews are trying to get electricity back after Ida slammed into Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane this week. “CBS This Morning” Lead National Correspondent David Begnaud is in the Bayou State, where first responders and the U.S. military are desperately trying to rescue people stranded by the flooding. The water rose so high, some had to wait for help in their attics.