Los Angeles Lakers clinch historic NBA finals title, LeBron James takes home MVP award LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat, 106-93 in a six-game finals series. It's James' fourth NBA title, and his first in L.A. It follows a one-of-a-kind basketball season, colored by the death of Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus pandemic, and a new focus on social justice. Carter Evans reports.