Los Angeles gets ready for Super Bowl Sunday

"CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson goes behind the scenes as Los Angeles prepares for Super Bowl LVI and talks to some of the big-name stars set to perform at the halftime show, including Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige.
