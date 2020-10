Los Angeles Dodgers beat Tampa Bay Rays in 2020 World Series The Los Angeles Dodgers took home their first World Series title in 32 years Tuesday night - the franchise's seventh championship overall. It was a baseball season clouded by the coronavirus pandemic. That was true even during the final game of the series, when third baseman Justin Turner was diagnosed with the virus and forced to leave the Dodgers dugout. Jamie Yuccas reports from Los Angeles.