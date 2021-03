L.A.'s 1970s cultural renaissance It was a time when the worlds of movies, television and music were transformed by a creative explosion centered in Los Angeles. Ronald Brownstein, author of "Rock Me on the Water," talks with correspondent John Blackstone about the year Los Angeles transformed both entertainment and politics. Blackstone also talks with singer-songwriter Jackson Browne about creative collaborations in the mid-1970s that fostered a unique period in pop culture history.