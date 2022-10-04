Watch CBS News

Loretta Lynn | 60 Minutes Archive

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has passed away, she was 90. In 2005, Mike Wallace reported on the coal miner's daughter, who at that time was nominated for five Grammy awards for her album "Van Lear Rose," produced by the White Stripes' Jack White.
