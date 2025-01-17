Watch CBS News

Longtime baseball announcer Bob Uecker dies at 90

Bob Uecker, longtime Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster known as "Mr. Baseball," died at the age of 90. Born and raised in Milwaukee, he spent six seasons as a catcher in the MLB. He later went on to become a Hall of Fame announcer for his hometown team.
