London singer Yvonne MK's soulful cover songs go viral on TikTok Vladimir Duthiers shares the story of a London-based singer who is putting a smile on many people's faces. Yvonne MK's soulful covers of songs like "Blinding Lights" and "Iris" have garnered millions of views on TikTok, and helped brighten people’s moods during the darkest days of the pandemic.