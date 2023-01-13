Watch CBS News

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' daughter, dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. She will be buried at Graceland, the Memphis home of her legendary father Elvis Presley. Elise Preston takes a look back on her life.
