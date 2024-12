Legendary coach Bill Belichick reaches deal with UNC: "A dream come true" After leaving the New England Patriots at the end of the 2023 season, Bill Belichick is headed to University of North Carolina as the new head coach of their football team. While Belichick has never coached at the college level, it is a homecoming of sorts. His dad was an assistant football coach for the Tar Heels in the 1950s.