Legendary Canadian rocker Randy Bachman reunited with guitar stolen from his hotel in 1976 Randy Bachman made hits like "American Woman" and "Takin' Care of Business" on a pumpkin orange 1957 Gretsch, a guitar he'd bought with savings as a teenager. But the instrument that the founding member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive had learned to play on was stolen in 1976. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer speaks with Bachman and the sleuth that tracked down his long lost guitar.