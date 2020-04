"Lean On Me" singer Bill Withers dies at 81 Soul legend Bill Withers, known for songs like “Lean On Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died at the age of 81. The three-time Grammy Award winner’s family said he died of heart complications. The singer’s hit “Lean on Me” has been a source of comfort for many, with choirs and medical workers recording their own renditions of the song amid the coronavirus pandemic.