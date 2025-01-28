Lawsuit claims utility company's equipment sparked Eaton Fire Altadena resident Evangeline Iglesias is suing Southern California Edison, alleging the utility company failed to shut off the power in time despite weather warnings about hurricane force winds. Edison International CEO Pedro Pizarro denies the allegations and says the company has "not seen evidence of sparks coming out of our lines" and that it follows yearly wildfire mitigation plans regulated by the state. CBS News' Elise Preston reports.