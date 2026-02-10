Lawmakers reviewing Epstein files say names of men who may be implicated were redacted Members of Congress were given their first chance on Monday to look at any of the millions of pages of unreleased, unredacted Epstein case files, but said viewing the files is now raising more questions, including the possibility that other people are implicated in possible crimes. FBI director Kash Patel has previously said there's no evidence anyone other than Jeffrey Epstein is implicated. Scott MacFarlane reports.