Watch CBS News

Lamont Dozier, Motown legend, dies at 81

Motown hitmaker Lamont Dozier has died. The Detroit native was part of the legendary songwriting team behind dozens of classics, including "You Can't Hurry Love," "Stop in the Name of Love," "Reach Out, I'll Be There," and more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.