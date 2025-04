L.A. district attorney says Menendez brothers must take responsibility to earn second chance Erik and Lyle Menendez will learn Friday if they still have a chance to get out of prison after more than three decades. The brothers were convicted of murdering their parents and want their resentencing hearings to go forward as planned next week. However, the new L.A. district attorney is trying to stop them, saying he believes the brothers haven't earned a second chance.