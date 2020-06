Kristen Bell invites kids to find common ground in her new book Actress Kristen Bell is the co-author of a new children's book she hopes will encourage kids to ask questions about the world around them and empower them to use their voice. The book is called "The World Needs More Purple People." Bell spoke with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about the importance of having conversations about race, saying "white people need to hold other white people accountable for their conduct."