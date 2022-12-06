Watch CBS News

Kirstie Alley, "Cheers" actress, dead at age 71

Kirstie Alley, the actress best known for her role as Rebecca Howe on the sitcom "Cheers," has died, her family said Monday. She was 71. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King looks back on Alley's life and career.
