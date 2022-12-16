Kennedy Center honoree Tania León on journey from childhood in Cuba to biggest musical stages Tania Leon's passion for music has been center stage since her childhood in Cuba. Throughout her career, she composed music and conducted orchestras on the world's biggest stages. Now, at 79, she is being recognized as one of this year's Kennedy Center honorees. CBS News lead national correspondent David Begnaud sat down with the pianist to learn more about her musical journey that led to the distinct honor.