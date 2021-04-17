Keith and Kenny Lucas on Oscar nomination, "Judas and the Black Messiah" and success through struggle Identical twins Keith and Kenny Lucas have found plenty of outlets for their talents, from the comedy club circuit to the big screen in the film "22 Jump Street" and even an animated series on Fox. But their latest effort has been quite a departure and a remarkable success. This year, they scored an Oscar nomination for their screenplay "Judas and the Black Messiah." "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Michelle Miller spoke to the brothers.