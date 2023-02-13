K.C. Chiefs top Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl nail-biter: CBS News Flash Feb. 13, 2023 The Kansas City Chiefs are waking up Super Bowl champs after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38 to 35. It was Patrick Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win in four seasons. And Rihanna performed the halftime show - pregnant. New Zealand residents are hunkering down as they brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle. And the man who killed eight people on NYC bike path in 2017 could face the death penalty. His sentencing is on tap.