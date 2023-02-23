Watch CBS News

Karol G talks new album, rise to fame

As the reggaeton music genre explodes in popularity, Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G is at the center of it all. The Latin American megastar is gearing up for the release of her new album. Lilia Luciano reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.