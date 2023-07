Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, social critic He was the all-time leading NBA scorer when he retired in 1989, after leading the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers to six championship victories. But today Kareem Abdul-Jabbar prefers to focus on his role as an activist and social critic, writing with uncommon candor on such topics as race, politics, culture … and basketball. He talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about his guiding principle of speaking his truth.