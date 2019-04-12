News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
New York Democrats lead effort for Trump's state tax returns
New York Post cover links Ilhan Omar and 9/11
Nipsey Hussle "Celebration of Life" memorial service
SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket thunders into space
Ex-Obama White House counsel Greg Craig indicted
Chicago sues Jussie Smollett for police investigation costs
Israeli spacecraft fails in attempted moon landing
Alex Jones appears on Logan Paul's podcast
Amazon workers are listening to what you tell Alexa
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Julian Assange arrested in London