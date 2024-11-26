Judge dismisses President-elect Trump's election interference case after special counsel request On Monday, a federal judge dismissed the election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump after special counsel Jack Smith said it should be dropped. Smith said Trump's reelection means he cannot be tried on charges tied to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol or the illegal possession of classified documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Smith asked a federal appeals court to remove Trump as a defendant in the classified documents case in Florida, which is currently on appeal.