John Lennon's final interview explored in new documentary The coming week will bring the 40th anniversary of the murder of John Lennon. The former Beatle was shot to death outside his New York City apartment on December 8, 1980. Just one day before, he sat for what would turn out to be one of his last interviews, with BBC DJ Andy Peebles. Tapes from those three hours are the basis of a new documentary, "Lennon's Last Weekend," debuting on BritBox. Anthony Mason spoke to Peebles about that day.