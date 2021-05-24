John Krasinski on making “A Quiet Place Part II: “I wanted to terrorize people with sound” "A Quiet Place Part II" hits theaters this Memorial Day weekend – after the pandemic delayed the release of the sequel by more than a year. Writer and director John Krasinski is the creative force at the helm of the horror franchise, and he spoke with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King about his excitement for his movie to be one of the first since the pandemic to exclusively come out in theatres. Ahead of the opening weekend, ticket sales for “A Quiet Place Part II” have already exceeded expectations. Krasinski, who stars in the movie with his wife, Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt, said neither of them wanted to make a sequel at first. Krasinski is known for his role as Jim Halpert on the workplace comedy “The Office” and also told King if he would consider a reunion with his castmates.