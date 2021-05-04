Live

Watch CBSN Live

John Kelly wants a clean slate in the White House

Anthony Scaramucci's high-profile role at the White House came to an abrupt end after John Kelly was brought in to bring order to the Trump administration. Ed O'Keefe of the Washington Post joins CBSN with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.