Joe Burrow's home broken into during Bengals game in string of pro-athlete home burglaries While Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was playing in an NFL game on Monday, authorities say someone was breaking into his Ohio home. It's the latest in a string of burglaries targeting the homes of NBA and NFL athletes. In October, the homes of Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into just days apart.