Jim Nantz on Final Four, return of March Madness after COVID March may be over, but the madness continues. We're down to the final four teams in the NCAA tournament. CBS Sports lead play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz is back for his 30th Final Four. He sat down with "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Dana Jacobson to talk about the teams still standing, and what it's like to be back at the madness after last year's tournament was canceled.