How Jerry West impacted basketball, the NBA

Jerry West, a basketball Hall of Famer who inspired the NBA logo, has died at age 86. West is best known for his contribution to the Lakers and the Clippers. Bill Reiter, a CBS Sports NBA insider, joins CBS News with more on West's legacy.
