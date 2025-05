Saturday Sessions: Jensen McRae performs "I Don't Do Drugs" Raised in Santa Monica, California, Jensen McRae started playing piano at the age of 7, and later graduated from USC's Thornton School of Music. Inspired by Joni Mitchell and Tracy Chapman, her 2022 debut earned critical acclaim, and her live shows and strong social media presence have put her on the map. Here is Jensen McRae with "I Don't Do Drugs."