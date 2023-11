Jason Aldean stands by his "Try That in a Small Town" song and music video Country music star Jason Aldean opened up about the controversy surrounding his song, "Try That in a Small Town," in a television interview for the first time. Aldean has been drawing both praise and criticism for the song. Critics say the song and its music video is full of racial undertones and threats of violence. CBS News' Jan Crawford sat down with Aldean at the studio in Nashville where he recorded his new album.