Jan. 6 hearing could reveal explosive new evidence The committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding its first public primetime hearing. Committee aides have promised explosive new evidence that will show the attack was a coordinated and planned effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards and documentary filmmaker Nick Quested will be the first to testify. Nikole Killion has the details.