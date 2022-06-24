Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump's DOJ pressure The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack held its fifth public hearing Thursday, where three former Justice Department officials testified about former President Donald Trump's attempts to influence the DOJ for his own political gain. It was also alleged that several sitting members of Congress made pardon requests after Jan 6. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the new revelations from the hearing.