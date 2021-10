Jack Antonoff talks touring the new Bleachers album and his songwriting at Electric Lady Studios Anthony Mason joins five-time Grammy-winner Jack Antonoff in his recording studio at New York City's famed Electric Lady. Antonoff is back on the road with his band Bleachers, touring for their third album, "Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night." He and Mason talk about his songwriting process, working through trauma, and his reputation as one of the top producers in pop music.