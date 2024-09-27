Watch CBS News

Israel targets Hezbollah leader in Beirut strike

Huge explosions rocked the capital city of Beirut, Lebanon, as Israel says it struck Hezbollah headquarters in a residential neighborhood. They say they were targeting the leader of the Iran-backed terror group. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.