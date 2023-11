Israel-Hamas cease-fire extended to 7th day, White House under pressure over American hostages Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their pause in fighting to a seventh day after more hostages were released Wednesday. So far, 97 hostages have been freed by Hamas. CBS News' Shanelle Kaul and Nancy Cordes have more on the cease-fire, a shooting in Jerusalem and efforts the White House is making to secure the release of more American hostages.