Israel fights Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, plans to retaliate to Iran missile attack After Iran fired nearly 200 missiles at Israel Tuesday --nearly all of them intercepted by Israel's missile defense systems and the help of U.S. destroyers based in the Eastern Mediterranean-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Israel will respond. The Israeli military also said Wednesday that eight of its soldiers were killed in fighting with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Chris Livesay reports from Tel Aviv, and Imtiaz Tyab reports from Beirut.