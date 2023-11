Ian Munsick says growing up on a ranch with a disability led him to find his passion for music Wyoming-born musician Ian Munsick is leading a revival of country-western music. Munsick broke onto the scene with his song, "Long Live Cowgirls." Now he is honoring the West in his music. CBS News' Jan Crawford sat down with Munsick at his home outside of Nashville to discuss growing up on a ranch and with a disability.