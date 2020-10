Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall as a Category 3, prompting evacuations in Louisiana Louisiana is preparing for yet another powerful storm. Hurricane Delta is now a Category 3, likely to ravage the same area that Hurricane Laura slammed just six weeks ago. Lead national corespondent David Begnaud reports from Jennings, Louisiana. He spoke to a family who evacuated their home after it was damaged by Laura, and has now evacuated their temporary residence to avoid Delta's potential wrath.