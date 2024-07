Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast, knocks out power for millions Beryl hit Texas as a Category 1 hurricane and was still lashing Texas with torrential rains, tornadoes and life-threatening storm surge as high as five feet in some areas after weakening back to a tropical storm Monday. Nearly 3 million homes and businesses have lost power as downed trees and flooded roadways left stranded drivers in need of rescue. Janet Shamlian has more.