Hunt for clues in Trump rally shooting probe, Biden's rare address and more | Special Report Trump rally attendees are looking for answers as investigators continue hunting for clues about the motive of the 20-year-old gunman identified in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday. In a rare Oval Office address Sunday night, President Biden condemned the violence and said Americans "must stand together.” Watch CBS News' special report, anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell.